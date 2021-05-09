Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CZR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.19.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

