Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CLBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 857,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Earnings History for Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit