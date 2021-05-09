Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CLBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 857,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

