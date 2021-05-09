Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $5.72. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 2,109 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $456.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

