Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%.

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 223,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,536. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Earnings History for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

