Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $85-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.81 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.61. 402,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,774. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.