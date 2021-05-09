Canaccord Genuity Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $165.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Apple by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 232,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

