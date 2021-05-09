Canaccord Genuity Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $580.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.67 and a 200-day moving average of $426.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 134,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

