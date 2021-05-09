Canaccord Genuity Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to $19.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.65 to $19.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.24 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

