Canaccord Genuity Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to $19.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.65 to $19.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.24 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.