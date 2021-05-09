Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 165.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

