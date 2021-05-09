Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $89.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.31.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

