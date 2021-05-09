Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $442.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 214,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

