Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.29

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €129.29 ($152.11) and traded as high as €153.40 ($180.47). Capgemini shares last traded at €153.40 ($180.47), with a volume of 419,823 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €129.29.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

