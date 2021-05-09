Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $791.24 million, a P/E ratio of 334.19 and a beta of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

