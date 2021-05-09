CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.