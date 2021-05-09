CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

