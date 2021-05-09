CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 205,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 23,531.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.