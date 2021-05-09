CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

