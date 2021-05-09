CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $393,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.71 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.