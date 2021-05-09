CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $693.44 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $696.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $639.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.75.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

