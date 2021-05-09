CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

