CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.