CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 43 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

