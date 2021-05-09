Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.79 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion and $7.57 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00065684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00324771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004662 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

