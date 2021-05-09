Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4908 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

