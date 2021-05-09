Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Announces Earnings Results

May 9th, 2021

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 358,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,796. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

