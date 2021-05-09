CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. CareCloud updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,057. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $179,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

