CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. CareTrust REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.460-1.480 EPS.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 741,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

