CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. CareTrust REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.460-1.480 EPS.
Shares of CTRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 741,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.