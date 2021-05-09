CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.35. 4,253,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $1,964,576. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.