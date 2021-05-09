Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.10 million-$695.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.75 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Shares of CRI traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.45. 460,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

