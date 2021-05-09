Carvana’s (CVNA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $247.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at $407,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 986,537 shares of company stock worth $275,913,920. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

