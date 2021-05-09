Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.43. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.2199999 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

