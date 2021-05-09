Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.
Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.43. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.