Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 278.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Castlight Health worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Castlight Health by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

