Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 329,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

