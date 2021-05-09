CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 176,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

