Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.