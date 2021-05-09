Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $48.03 million and approximately $320,265.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00086685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.92 or 0.00788032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.18 or 0.09161910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 47,759,377 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

