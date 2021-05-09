CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

CIG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

