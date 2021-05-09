Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

