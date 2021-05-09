Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

BATS INDA opened at $42.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.

