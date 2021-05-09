Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

ROP opened at $444.46 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $344.76 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.