Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,331,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.65 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

