CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.