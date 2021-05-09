Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Shares of CNTY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 291,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,497. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $374.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

