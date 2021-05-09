Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.35 million.Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS.

Certara stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. 879,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,984. Certara has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

