Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.35 million.Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.47. 879,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

