ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Cap of $83.10 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $83.10 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $10.76 or 0.00018246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00249317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.34 or 0.01194346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,847.61 or 0.99787979 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.