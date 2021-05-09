Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Issues Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,555. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 63,500 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

