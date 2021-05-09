Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

CRL stock opened at $342.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.07 and a 200-day moving average of $270.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $157.10 and a 12-month high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $34,460,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

