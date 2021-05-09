Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Sells $35,766.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $298,884.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chase stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chase during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chase by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

