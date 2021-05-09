Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.80% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $19.83 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $168.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit