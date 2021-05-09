Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.80% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $19.83 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $168.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

